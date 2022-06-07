Unsettled weather pattern continues

After heavy rain and storms moved in overnight, shower and storm chances continue Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Areas across central and eastern Kentucky saw 1-2″+ Monday evening into Tuesday morning. The good news is that the heaviest of the rain for Tuesday will be exiting during the morning hours. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon, but not nearly as widespread as Monday evening.

Conditions will be feeling a muggy through much of the day as well. Temperatures will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s, but dewpoints will be pushing the upper 60s. There is a Level 1 Severe Risk for all the ABC 36 viewing area for Tuesday. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and small hail within the isolated pop-up showers and storms. Overall, this is a low-end risk of severe weather.

Another round of storms will be in the forecast for Wednesday. This will likely be a late day threat like we saw on Monday. A Level 1 Severe Risk is already in place for the day on Wednesday through Wednesday night. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible, while isolated flash flooding may also occur. Conditions will once again feel muggy which will help aid in the strengthening of the storms. Make sure you are staying weather aware Wednesday and Wednesday night.

We will be drying out throughout the day on Thursday providing a brief break in the action before more active weather returns Friday. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible Friday. As this disturbance moves through Friday and early Saturday, expect cooler temperatures to return. Afternoon temperatures on both days will struggle to reach the mid-to-upper 70s. We will eventually begin to dry out late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will quickly climb back into the 80s and possibly upper 80s by the middle of next week. Stick with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more updates.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Scattered showers early, isolated storms later in the day. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers and a storm or two. Lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered afternoon and evening storms, a few of which may be strong-to-severe. Highs in the low 80s.