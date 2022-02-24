Unrestrained 18-month-old dies in crash; cattle escape in separate wreck

Accidents snarl traffic on I-24 in western Kentucky

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is investigating several collisions that occurred as a result of ice on the Tennessee River Bridge at the 30 mile marker on I-24 in Marshall County. One of those collisions resulted in the fatality of an 18-month-old child.

On February 23, 2021 just after 11 p.m. CST, KSP Post 1 was notified of a collision at the Tennessee River Bridge on I-24. While a Trooper was on scene investigating that collision, five additional collisions occurred in the vicinity. Seven total collisions were reported involving 12 tractor-trailers and six passenger cars.

One of these collisions was the result of a 2022 Freightliner truck pulling a 2006 Wabash semi-trailer, being operated by 33-year-old Chabrielle-Darnisha S. Hester of Dallas, Texas, rear-ending a 2003 Freightliner truck pulling a 2011 Wabash semi-trailer, being operated by 45-year-old Quentin T. Glenn, of Monticello, Fla. An 18-month-old passenger of the truck operated by Hester was ejected from the vehicle. The child was then struck by a 2008 BMW 535 being operated by 19-year-old Christian J. Vasallo, of Franklin, N.C.

The child was declared deceased on the scene by the Marshall County Coroner. The child was not restrained in the vehicle at the time of the collision. Once the investigation into the collision is complete, it will be presented to a prosecutor for decisions regarding any potential criminal charges.

Another collision in the vicinity involved a cattle trailer, resulting in cattle escaping onto the roadway. Cattle and vehicles are still being removed from the roadway. Both westbound lanes remain closed at this time, while one eastbound lane has been reopened. Roadway conditions are still hazardous.

KSP Post 1 is being assisted in the collision investigations by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. KSP Post 1 was also assisted on scene by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kentucky Department of Transportation.