University of Kentucky student killed in Halloween stampede in South Korea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky is mourning the loss of one of its students, Anne Gieske, who was one of the 150 plus people killed in South Korea over the weekend.

The University releasing the following statement on social media.

The University of Kentucky community is grieving the tragic loss of one of our students, Anne Gieske, who was studying abroad in Seoul, South Korea, and was killed in this weekend’s tragedy. (1/3) — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) October 30, 2022

The University says Gieske was a junior nursing major from Northern Kentucky, studying abroad.

The University says that two other students and faculty members are still in South Korea and have been contacted and are safe.

The stampede happened Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea during a Halloween event. It left 153 people dead and 82 injured.

Gieske posted two days ago on her Instagram she created to document her trip, celebrating her 20th birthday.

The university is offering resources to those in need at studentsuccess.uky.edu/get-help. In addition, if students need to speak with a mental health clinician, they can call 859-257-8701.