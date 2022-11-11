University of Kentucky honoring veteran students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky is honoring veteran students Friday with its annual ceremony.

Organized by the Veterans Resource Center, the ceremony will be held at the Cornerstone Esports Theater and lapel pins representing the military branches will be distributed at the door. A reception will follow the ceremony, which pays tribute to the sacrifices and courage displayed by veterans within the UK community.

UK said it honors veterans like Tony Bauman, a student who served in the Army during the Gulf War era. He enlisted in 1995 and served active duty from 1995-2000.

Bauman wanted to further his education and enrolled at UK a few years ago.

He was anxious about returning to college in his 40s, something not uncommon for veterans transitioning back into higher education. The VRC at UK was created for that purpose.

“When I enrolled at UK, I proactively searched for a veteran liaison on campus, and I found the UK VRC,” Bauman said. “From the moment I walked into the office, I was greeted with warmth and gratitude. The staff is outstanding, and I value the friendships I have made.”

The ceremony begins at 2 p.m.