University of Kentucky Chinese New Year celebration week starts Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday, February 6th starts celebration week for the Chinese New Year with the University of Kentucky’s Office of China Initiatives.

On Monday from 11 to 3 p.m. will be an open house at the Office of China Initiatives.

Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. will be a karaoke night at Cornerstone.

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. a movie night will be held at the Kentucky Theater.

Celebrations will end on Thursday with a talent show at Cats Den from 6 to 9 p.m.