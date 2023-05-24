University of Kentucky cheerleader dies in motorcycle crash

HOUSTON, Texas (WTVQ) — A University of Kentucky cheerleader died in a motorcycle crash last Saturday in Houston.

According to Houston police, Kaleb Cantrell was driving his motorcycle on the Southwest Freeway exit ramp around 5 a.m. Saturday, May 20 when he struck a guardrail and was ejected.

Cantrell, 25, was a UK cheerleader and Academy of Gymnastics and Dance coach and former athlete.

In a Facebook post, University of Kentucky Cheerleading said:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Kaleb’s friends and family during this time. Rest in peace, Kaleb.”

A celebration of life for Kaleb will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons in Houston.