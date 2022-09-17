UNCF Walk for Education helps raise money for minority scholarships

The nation-wide initiative helps raise funds for scholarships and helps minority students pursue their educational endeavors

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Over the next several weeks, thousands will take part in series of walks across the country sponsored by the United Negro College Fund.

The goal is to support historically black colleges and universities.

In Lexington, one of those walks got underway early Saturday morning. Dozens walked throughout neighborhoods as part of the UNCF Walk for Education.

“Historically, the United Negro College Fund has been a huge part of the black community, helping not only create opportunities for black students to go to college, but to succeed past that,” said participant Ja’Mahl McDaniel.

The nation-wide initiative helps raise funds for scholarships and helps minority students pursue their educational endeavors.

“Bottom line, it’s about investing in our kids, another generation. Historically, black colleges as well as PWI’s all benefit from the efforts and funds raised by the UNCF. We’re excited that we have an opportunity as a community to come together to impact the lives of our next generation in a positive way,” said Pastor Richard Gaines of the Consolidated Baptist Church, which hosted the walk.

Saturday’s walk is a first for the Lexington community. City, educational, and spiritual leaders all took part.

Participants say it’s important for the community to be aware of the opportunities the organization provides.

“Make sure that you are doing, utilizing your resources. There are so many opportunities to not only receive funding for college, like the united negro college fund, but make sure that you are tapping in because there’s space for you at the University of Kentucky, there’s space for you at any institution and you matter,” said McDaniel.

Participants say they are already looking to build on those efforts each and every year.