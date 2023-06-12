‘Unbelievably frightening’: KKK flyers found in Mt. Sterling neighborhoods

Courtesy/Twitter user @lexkypol

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Flyers from the Ku Klux Klan were seen in multiple neighborhoods in Mt. Sterling Sunday morning — prompting a police investigation and a call for the public’s help.

According to Twitter user @lexkypol, the above flyer was found in his dad’s driveway in Mt. Sterling.

“My dad found this in the driveway in Mt. Sterling, KY and said they’re in the driveways throughout their subdivision and in the neighboring subdivision. How unbelievably frightening,” he wrote on Twitter.

The flyer says “Neighborhood watch. You can sleep sound tonight. The Klan is awake! Are you having problems in your neighborhood? Report crime and drug dealers.” The flyer includes an email address for the KKK, which ABC 36 has chosen to redact.

Mt. Sterling police said flyers were seen in the Holly Hills subdivision and left on vehicles in the area of Pines on Main.

The public is being asked to check any surveillance video on their home, like doorbell cameras, and if you see something suspicious, call 859-498-8899.

“We have copies of the flyers, so feel free to throw yours in the trash, where they belong. The M.S.P.D. and City of Mt. Sterling does not tolerate any kind of hate or bigotry in our community,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Tune in to ABC 36 at 3 p.m. to hear from Whit Whitaker, president of the Lexington-Fayette National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.