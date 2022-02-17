UK’s Will Levis named Walter Camp Connecticut Player of the Year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke, have been named Walter Camp’s 2021 Connecticut Players of Year, presented by Talent Champions Council, it was announced Wednesday.
The duo will be honored, along with the members of the 2021 Walter Camp All-America Team, Player
of Year Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State) and Coach of Year Luke Fickell (Cincinnati) at the Foundation’s 56th National Awards Gala, presented by 777 Partners, on Saturday, March 12 at Yale University’s Schwarzman Center.
Levis, a 6-foot-3, 232-pound quarterback from Madison, Connecticut, started in all 13 games and helped lead UK to 10 wins for the fourth time in school history. He totaled 3,203 yards of total offense and was just the seventh player in school history to reach 3,000 yards total offense in a season.
He completed 233 of 353 passes for 2,827 yards (66.0 percent) and 24 touchdowns in leading UK to its second 10-win season in the last four years. He added 376 yards and a team-high tying nine rushing touchdowns.
Levis ranked in the top 10 in several statistical categories in the Southeastern Conference, including fourth in offensive touchdowns (33), sixth in total offensive yards (3,203), total passing yards (2,827), and passing touchdowns.
He received the Howard Schnellenberger Award as the Most Valuable Player of the Governor’s Cup game. He also earned College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Week honorable mention.
Levis played scholastically for Xavier High School in the Southern Connecticut Conference.
Walter Camp Connecticut Players of Year
Presented to the top college football player who is a resident and/or played scholastically in the state of Connecticut. The
award is voted on by the Walter Camp Football Foundation membership.
