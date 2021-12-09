UK’s Trevin Wallace named to SEC All-Freshman Football Team

Kentucky has had back-to-back seasons with a linebacker named to freshman team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace has been named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team, the league announced on Thursday.

Wallace’s selection marks the second-consecutive season a Kentucky linebacker has been named to the team, joining J.J. Weaver in 2020. Senior linebacker DeAndre Square also was an All-Freshman Team selection in 2018.

Wallace, a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder from Jesup, Georgia, shined as in inside linebacker this season while also learning from Square and fellow senior Jacquez Jones. He recorded 32 total tackles with 4.0 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry. He had 12 tackles at Mississippi State in his first career start, earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors for his efforts.

The star freshman’s biggest play of the season came when he caught a blocked field goal in midair, and showing his noteworthy athleticism, raced untouched 76 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in Kentucky’s 20-13 victory over No. 10 Florida that secured the Cats’ first win over the Gators in Lexington since 1986. The play was UK’s longest blocked field goal return for a touchdown since at least the 1982 season.

Kentucky (9-3, 5-3 SEC) is headed to Orlando, Fla., for a school-record sixth straight bowl appearance. The No. 22 Wildcats have accepted a bid to play in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl and will face No. 15 Iowa Jan. 1, 2022 in Camping World Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast on ABC television, ESPN Radio and the UK Sports Radio Network.