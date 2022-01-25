UK’s Raena Worley wins SEC Gymnast of the Week for second time

was named the Southeastern Conference’s gymnast of the week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. The award is Worley’s second in two weeks.

The Wildcats got a 9.925 on floor from Worley, her strongest score on the night, coupling that with 9.9’s on vault and beam and scoring a 9.875 on bars in Kentucky’s lead-off event of the night. Worley scored a 39.600 in the all-around to win for the second-straight weekend.

The junior from Christiansburg, Va., scored a 39.650 in the opening meet of the season January 14 before backing that up with Friday night’s 39.600. Worley’s start to the season is one of the best individual starts to a season in Kentucky Gymnastics history.

Kentucky hosts Missouri Saturday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington. The meet will start at 4 p.m. ET and televised live on the SEC Network, ESPN3 and the ESPN app. Tickets are available at UKathletics.com/tickets.