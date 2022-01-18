UK’s Raena Worley named SEC Gymnast of the Week

Worley put on a show in the long awaited 2022 season debut of the Kentucky gymnastics team on Friday, leading the Wildcats to a 196.525-194.750 victory over No. 28 Ball State on Excite Night inside Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Worley claimed outright victories on vault, uneven parallel bars and balance beam, sharing the title on floor exercise with teammate Hailey Davis . When it was all said and done, Worley was named the meet’s all-around champion for the seventh time in her career with a score of 39.650.

Her highest score of the evening came on bars with a 9.950, followed by a 9.925 on floor. She recorded her third score of 9.9 or higher with a 9.9 on vault to start the evening with her impressive 9.875 on balance beam.

The junior from Christainburg, Va., will lead Kentucky this weekend as UK is slated to visit No. 11 Alabama on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The meet will be televised on the SEC Network.