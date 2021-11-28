UK’s Levis wins 11th annual Howard Schnellenberger MVP Award

Will Levis wins 11th Annual Howard Schnellenberger MVP Award Fueled by the Kentucky Lottery

Award Given to MVP on Winning Team in Annual UofL vs UK Kentucky Governor’s Cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentucky junior quarterback Will Levis rushed for 113 yards and four touchdowns to earn the 2021 Howard Schnellenberger MVP Award fueled by the Kentucky Lottery, as the Wildcats overpowered Louisville 52-21 Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.

Levis was selected by a vote of the working media covering the game as the MVP of the annual Governor’s Cup matchup between UK and UofL.

A transfer from Penn State, Levis scored on runs of 29, seven and five yards in the first half as UK built a 24-7 lead, then added a one-yard scoring run to open the third quarter. His four rushing touchdowns in one game tied a school record, equaled most recently by Lynn Bowden Jr. in 2019. Levis also completed 14 of 18 passes for 149 yards and finished the game with 262 total yards and no turnovers.

“Will played an exceptional game throwing, running the ball and making decisions,” said UK Head Coach Mark Stoops. “This is a rivalry game and a great win for our program.”

Kentucky finished the game with 364 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on the ground, averaging 7.4 yards per rush. The Wildcats posted a regular season record of 9-3 and 5-3 in the SEC East.

The Howard Schnellenberger MVP Award, presented annually to the most valuable player on the winning team in the University of Louisville – University of Kentucky football game, was created in 2010 by the Louisville Sports Commission. The Award received the blessing from both athletic departments and honors the late Howard Schnellenberger, who passed away in March 2021. He is the only person inducted into both the UK and UofL athletic halls of fame.

A Louisville native, Schnellenberger was recruited to UK by the legendary Bear Bryant, earned varsity letters in 1952-53-54-55 and was an All-American tight end for the Wildcats under Blanton Collier as a senior. Schnellenberger was an assistant coach at UK under Collier in 1959 and 1960. As the head coach at UofL for 10 years (1985-1994), Schnellenberger is credited with rejuvenating the football program and boosting support for a new, on-campus stadium. He led the Cardinals to victories in the Liberty and Fiesta Bowls.

In 2011, Schnellenberger retired as head coach and director of football operations at Florida Atlantic University, having built the Division I program from scratch starting in 1998. From the 1960s through the 1980s, he was an integral part of four college national championships and two Super Bowl victories. His upstart Miami Hurricanes won the 1983 title and he was offensive coordinator under Bryant at Alabama for titles in 1961, 1964 and 1965. At Miami, Louisville and FAU, Schnellenberger-coached teams are a remarkable 6-0 in bowl games. He was the offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins under Don Shula, including the 17-0 season in 1972, and assistant under George Allen with the LA Rams.

Famed for his offensive football genius, Schnellenberger influenced a memorable list of quarterbacks, including Joe Namath, Kenny Stabler, Roman Gabriel, Bob Griese, Earl Morrall, Bert Jones, Jim Kelly, Bernie Kosar, Vinny Testaverde, Mark Richt, Browning Nagel, Jay Gruden, Jeff Brohm, and Rusty Smith.

Year-by-Year Howard Schnellenberger Award Winners: