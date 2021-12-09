UK’s Darian Kinnard, Wan’Dale Robinson tabbed PFF All-Americans

Kinnard also named second-team All-American by The Athletic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky senior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard and junior wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson have been named second-team All-Americans by Pro Football Focus, it was announced today. Kinnard also was named a second-team All-American by The Athletic.

Kinnard, a 6-foot-5, 338-pound mountain from Knoxville, Tennessee, continues to rack up the postseason honors this season after leading the team at the right tackle position with 30 knockdown blocks. He also allowed only one quarterback sack in 375 pass plays.

PFF evaluated Kinnard as one of only three Power Five tackles to grade at 85 or better as both a run and pass blocker.

Kinnard was recently awarded the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, just the second Kentucky player to win the award, which annually has been given to the SEC’s top blocker since 1935. He was a semifinalist for both the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award, given to an offensive or defensive lineman who combines outstanding performance on the field with the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi, and the Outland Trophy, given to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman.

He also was a two-time SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following wins over Vanderbilt and Louisville. In addition, he has earned first-team All-America honors by CBS/247sports and the Senior Bowl.

Under Kinnard’s leadership on the offensive line, the Wildcats’ offense is averaging 431.1 total yards per game, including 206.1 on the ground, and is averaging 6.57 yards per play, which would set a new school record for a season. According to PFF, UK leads the SEC in rushing yards before contact, averaging 2.6 yards per attempt.

Robinson, a 5-foot-10, 183-pounder from Frankfort, Kentucky, has been one of the most electric players to ever come through the Kentucky football program. The transfer from Nebraska has caught a team-high 94 passes, a school single-season record, and his 1,164 receiving yards are second on UK’s single-season list. He ranks sixth nationally in receptions per game and has 11 plays of 30+ yards.

In 12 games this season, Robinson has five 100-yard games which ranks second on UK’s single-season list. He joins Randall Cobb as the only two receivers in school history to have 12 or more receptions in multiple games during their career. Robinson was an All-SEC First Team selection by PFF and a second-team All-SEC choice by the league’s coaches.

Postseason Awards for Kinnard:

First-Team All-America (CBS Sports, Senior Bowl)

Second-Team All-America (PFF, The Athletic)

First-Team All-SEC (PFF, Coaches, AP)

2021 Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Postseason Awards for Robinson:

Second-Team All-America (PFF)

First-Team All-SEC (PFF)

Second-Team All-SEC (Coaches, AP)