UK’s DanceBlue marathon raises more than $1.4 million dollars for kids with cancer

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A twenty-four hour dance marathon came to an end Sunday night inside Memorial Coliseum, with University of Kentucky students raising more than one million dollars for a good cause.

It was all part of the DanceBlue University of Kentucky Dance Marathon fundraiser.

The final total was $1,430,497.39. That money will go towards helping kids with cancer at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/ Oncology clinic.

About 550 students participated this year due to the pandemic, down from about 900 in previous years.

Alumni say it’s an experience these students will never forget.

“When I came back to UK, that was really something that I wanted to stay involved with, because it was a real opportunity to kind of practice what we preach as college students,” said DanceBlue alumna Sally Martin. “You want to make a difference in your community, and this is a real way to do that.”

Since its beginning, DanceBlue has raised more than 19-million dollars.