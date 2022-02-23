UK women’s Olivia Owens named to SEC Community Service Team

Redshirt junior center has been instrumental in Lexington community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – University of Kentucky women’s basketball redshirt junior center Olivia Owens has been named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for her hardwork and dedication to serving others in Lexington and beyond during her time with the Wildcats.

Olivia Owens has been active in the Lexington community since arriving on campus. She has volunteered her time at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital, visiting with patients to uplift their spirits. She also has worked with God’s Pantry Food Bank, packing food bags for students and delivering them to local elementary schools. She has spent time mentoring and interacting with students at RISE Academy Elementary School and Williams Brown Elementary and spent time at the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Calvary Baptist Church and The Nest.

This marks the 24th year for the SEC Community Service Team for women’s basketball as well as for men’s basketball. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.

Kentucky will return to action Thursday at Missouri at 8 p.m. ET inside Mizzou Arena. Kentucky will end the regular season Sunday at 4 p.m. ET vs. Auburn inside Memorial Coliseum. The game will be Rhyne Howard Day as the program honors one of its best players ever.