UK women fall to Ole Miss at Rupp Arena

Only seven UK layers see court time Howard a one-woman show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – All-American Rhyne Howard scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Sunday, but the 23rd-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team lost to Ole Miss 63-54 at Rupp Arena.

UK missed all six of its three-point attempts (click for game stats UK Ole Miss vs).

Both teams started cold from the floor. Ole Miss made one of its first six shots, while the Cats missed their first five shots and turned the ball over six times early in the game. It all added up to an early 10-1 lead for the Rebels.

Kentucky (8-7, 1-4 SEC) did not make a field goal until the 3:56 mark of the first quarter when Treasure Hunt hit a jumper from the free throw line. Still, the Cats found themselves behind 13-3.

Hunt’s basket sparked an 8-0 run for Kentucky to cut the deficit to 13-9 with 2:05 left in the first period. But Ole Miss responded with the next five points and the Rebels would lead 18-13 after one quarter.

Ole Miss extended the lead early in the second quarter on a 6-2 run to build a 24-15 advantage. Kentucky would answer by scoring the next seven points, five of them on free throws, to get within two, 24-22, with 2:49 left in the half. The Rebels would hold a 28-25 advantage at the break.

As they did in the second period, Ole Miss started the third quarter with a 6-2 run to lead 34-27. Kentucky would answer with a 7-2 spurt, capped by an Emma King three-point play, to cut the deficit to 36-34 with 4:36 left in the quarter.

Ole Miss would extend the lead to as many as eight, 44-38, before Kentucky scored four of the final six points in the period to cut it to 46-42 with 10 minutes to play.

In the fourth quarter, Ole Miss again started quickly. The Rebels went on an 8-3 run to lead 54-45 with 6:00 to play, forcing a Kentucky timeout. The Wildcats responded with two free throws from Walker and two straight baskets from Howard to make it 54-51 with 4:18 to play.

As they did all day, Ole Miss responded. The Rebels mounted an 8-2 run, including five points from Shakira Austin tl lead 62-53 with 31 seconds to play.

Ole Miss (17-2, 5-1) got 24 points and eight rebounds from Austin and 12 points from Snudda Collins.

Kentucky faces a quick turnaround this week, as the Cats visit Auburn on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game can be heard on the UK Sports Network.