UK Washington Jr. named CBS/USWBA Freshman of the Week

Washington averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in two dominating wins

LEXINGTON, KY. (UK Athletics) – As if four straight Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week accolades were not enough, Kentucky freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. hauled in CBS Sports/United States Basketball Writer’s Association National Freshman of the Week recognition on Tuesday.

It is the first national honor of Washington’s career and the second national award of the season for the Wildcats. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe was the USBWA’s Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Dec. 28 following a 28-rebound performance against Western Kentucky.

Washington had another sensational week in wins at Vanderbilt and against No. 22/23 Tennessee at home. He led the Wildcats with 21.5 points per game and added 4.5 assists per outing. Washington connected on 66.7% of his field goals, made 50% from 3-point range and shot 80% from the free-throw line.

Washington is the first UK player to earn the USBWA National Freshman of the Week honor since Tyrese Maxey in December of 2019. Other Wildcat winners include Tyler Herro in 2018-19, Kevin Knox in 2017-18 and Tyler Ulis and Karl-Anthony Towns during the historic 2014-15 season.

“Washington’s play was key to the effort, and it extended beyond the eye-catching scoring numbers,” CBS Sports noted of the freshman guard’s performance. “The 6-foot-3 guard added five assists and three steals to earn CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week honors.”

Washington began the week assuming point guard duties for a second straight start. He had 15 points, four assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes in the 78-66 win against the Commodores.

Against the Volunteers, Washington poured in a career-high 28 points and added five assists and three steals in the 107-79 win. Washington led the offensive charge as he helped UK score the most points by any team against Tennessee since 2006-07 and it was the most points UK has scored against an Associated Press Top 25 team since scoring 107 against Vanderbilt on Jan. 4, 1994.

The Phoenix native has made his first shot attempt in each of the last 11 games and scored in double-figures in 13 outings, including six of the last seven. He’s topped the 20-point plateau four times in 2021-22.

Washington is the only freshman in the country averaging at least 13.0 points, at least 4.0 assists and at least 4.0 rebounds per game, while shooting at least 45% from the field and 40% or better from 3.

The Wildcats return to the road for a Wednesday tilt at Texas A&M. The Wildcats will tip off vs. the Aggies at 8:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

