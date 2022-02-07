UK Volleyball Signs Haley Melby

Uk adds Haley Melby to their roster for the upcoming season

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – The Kentucky Volleyball team announced that it has signed Haley Melby to a national letter of intent.

Melby lives in Munster, Indiana, in the northwest quadrant of the state. She will finish out her club season at home and graduate from Munster High school in may before joining the Wildcats on-campus in Lexington this summer.

She has averaged over 3.4 kills per set in her last three high school seasons, and is a six-rotation player. Melby had over 1,300 kills in her career for Munster High School and hit over .360 for her career, including .410 in her senior season this past fall.

“Haley Melby is a long and smooth outside hitter,” UK head coach Craig Skinner said. “As an attacker, she contacts the ball at a high point and has incredible range for someone her age. She has had the luxury of playing six rotations for many years including high school and club. Her ability to kill the ball, dig and serve receive will make her a weapon at Kentucky for the rest of her career.”