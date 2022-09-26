UK to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team will travel to Pikeville to play its annual Blue-White Game on Oct. 22.

The game will help raise money for those who were affected by July’s flooding. In addition to the game, players will spend a day in Eastern Kentucky doing community service projects to continue flood relief efforts.

“We’re excited to be able to come and play for the fans of eastern Kentucky,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a press release. “This is a unique opportunity for the people in our state who have been affected and we hope we can provide a temporary escape with basketball and community engagement.”

All ticket revenue will go to those affected by the floods through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. Ticket information and more details will be announced at a later date through Appalachian Wireless Arena and Ticketmaster.com.

The Blue-White game will be played at 6 p.m. in Appalachian Wireless Arena.