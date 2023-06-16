UK to allow alcohol sales at Kroger Field, Rupp Arena beginning this fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky will allow the sale of alcohol at Kroger Field and Rupp Arena beginning this fall, Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart announced Friday.

Barnhart said his team will use the knowledge learned from the recent pilot program alcohol sales at home baseball and softball games that began in February to help with this leap into Kroger Field and Rupp Arena.

Alcohol will now be sold at all athletic events at these venues.

He said more details will be announced at a later date.

The first home football game for UK is against Ball State on Sept. 2.