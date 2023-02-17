Alcohol sales to begin at UK baseball, softball games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Alcohol beverage sales will soon begin at University of Kentucky baseball and softball home games through a pilot program.

UK Athletics made the announcement Friday, and the pilot program will be as follows:

Alcohol beverage sales will include beer and seltzer products, sold in cans or cups

Sales will have a limit of two per transaction

Identification check will take place at each transaction

Alcohol sales at baseball will conclude at the completion of the top of the seventh inning (i.e., middle of the seventh)

Alcohol sales at softball will conclude at the completion of the top of the fifth inning (i.e., middle of the fifth)

“Mitch [Barnhart] and his team moved thoughtfully through a process that led to this pilot program,” said UK President Eli Capilouto in a press release. “The decision to initiate a pilot program is one that the institution grappled with, and the methodical approach taken by the athletics department will lead to the best experience for our student-athletes and sports fans alike. It is through that lens that we will make decisions about future seasons.”

Kentucky’s first home baseball game is at Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday, Feb. 21 against Evansville; the first softball game is at John Cropp Stadium on Wednesday, March 8 against Dayton.

For more information and FAQs, click here.