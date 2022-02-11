UK students to join others to present at 20th ‘Posters at the Capitol’

Posters-at-the-Capitol is an event hosted collaboratively by Eastern Kentucky University, Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Kentucky State University, Morehead State University, Murray State University, Northern Kentucky University, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville and Western Kentucky University that offers students the opportunity to present the results of research they have conducted as part of their college experience before the state legislature.

“Posters-at-the-Capitol is an important event not only for UK, but all institutions of higher education in Kentucky, to showcase the research and creative work undergraduates in the Commonwealth,” said Chad Risko, faculty director of the Office of Undergraduate Research. “We are particularly excited by this year’s cohort from UK, as their work demonstrates some of the excellent diversity of scholarly work that takes place on campus.”

Their work represents thousands of hours of faculty-mentored student scholarship. With unique research projects on display, Posters-at-the-Capitol helps to increase understanding of the important role undergraduate research plays in the education of our students among those responsible for higher education funding in Kentucky. Posters-at-the-Capitol enhances the undergraduate student experience by allowing them to showcase their hard work to those who make important decisions on issues that affect Kentuckians.

The UK students participating in Posters-at-the-Capitol this year include:

, dietetics, junior. Faculty mentors: Tammy Stephenson, Ph.D., Mackenzie Barr, Ph.D., and Kendra OoNorasak. Project title: “Implementing and Evaluating a Farmer’s Market Incentive and Nutrition Education Program for Families with Children.” Matthew Bernard , chemical engineering, Honors junior. Faculty mentor: Dibakar Bhattacharyya, Ph.D. Project title: “Novel Improvements to Mask and Indoor Air Filtration Technology: Improved Personal Protective Equipment and Public Health.”

, chemical engineering, Honors junior. Faculty mentors: Joshua Werner, Ph.D., and John Groppo, Ph.D. Project title: “Sustainable Materials and Recovery Technologies (SMaRT).” Kayli Bolton , biology, Honors junior. Faculty mentor: Matthew Gentry, Ph.D. Project title: “Assessing Glycogen Metabolism as a Therapeutic Target in Ewing’s Sarcoma.”

, public health, Honors junior. Faculty mentor: Dana Quesinberry, J.D., Dr.PH. Project title: “Drug Use and Brain Injury in Kentucky Acute Care Facilities in 2020.” Taylor Davis , management and global studies, Honors senior. Faculty mentor: Janice Fernheimer, Ph.D. Project title: “Making Space for Women in Bourbon: Insights from Female Industry Insiders.”

, neuroscience and biology, Honors senior. Faculty mentor: Nathan Vanderford, Ph.D. Project title: “Developing Cancer Education Curriculum to Enhance Cancer Literacy in Appalachian Kentucky Middle and High School Students.” Joseph Ison , agricultural and medical biotechnology, biology, and Spanish, senior. Faculty mentor: Heather Campbell-Speltz, Ph.D. Project title: “How Scientific Information is Communicated to a Spanish Speaking Public: A Descriptive Review of Agricultural Extension in Latin America.”

, chemical engineering, senior. Faculty mentor: Zach Hilt, Ph.D. Project title: “Addressing PFAS Contamination in Blood Bank Supplies with Hydrogel Nanocomposite Sorbents.” Kotomi Yokokura, social work, Honors sophomore. Faculty mentor: Natalie Pope, Ph.D. Project title: “Perceptions of Social Support Use: A Qualitative Study of Single Men Experiencing Chronic Homelessness.”

View the 2022 Posters-at-the-Capitol projects here.