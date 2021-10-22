UK Students continue to mourn loss of freshman ‘Lofton’ Hazelwood with vigil

According to the Fayette County Coroner, Hazelwood died from alcohol toxicity. The manner of his death ruled an accident.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – “In the midst of our processing all of this, we have the great hope that eternal life is what awaited Lofton after he died” said Father Steve Roberts, Pastor at UK Newman Center.

A somber vigil, as students gathered at the Newman Center Thursday to pay their respects and honor the life of UK freshman, Thomas ‘Lofton’ Hazelwood.

“As Lofton’s family grieves, as we grieve, we have a God who is so moved that he weeps with us, we have a god who is here that comforts us” said Father Roberts.

Hazelwood died Monday night at the Farmhouse Fraternity.

According to the school, when UK police responded to a call of an unresponsive student at a fraternity Monday night, police say they found alcohol and filed a liquor law violation report for Farmhouse Fraternity.

Investigators say they found a room where about 20 people would have had access to alcohol, but since police didn’t witness anyone drinking while they were there…no citations were issued.

“I remember I was pulling into bible study Monday night, and I saw the ambulances and the fire trucks down the street. All I could do was pray. I didn’t know what was happening or who was involved, but prayer is so powerful in these times so I just sat down and prayed” said UK sophomore, Karys Whitehead.

As students mourn Hazelwood’s death, Farmhouse Fraternity, for now, is suspended by the school.

The University is also suspending all pledge activities for fraternities on campus.

The school is also requiring new training for all fraternity chapter members focusing on bystander intervention, and an additional course around hazing prevention and university expectations.

“Everyone is just trying to process what happened. Of course it was a very traumatic event, it was very tragic for all of us and it was also very surprising. I think all of our students are going through a lot of confusion a lot of sorrow and a lot of us don’t quite know how to process it yet” said Whitehead.

Whitehead is among those trying to make sense of a senseless loss.

“Leaning on each other and then leaning on our faith especially is so important just to make sense of all of this. I don’t think there will truly ever be an answer as to why” she added.

UK police are investigating Hazelwood’s death while the Office of Student Conduct is investigating violations of the student code of conduct.