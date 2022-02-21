UK softball’s Erin Coffel wins SEC Player of the Week

Sophomore hit over .600 in week two of action

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky Softball shortstop Erin Coffel was named the Southeastern Conference player of the week, it was announced Monday afternoon by the league office.

Coffel hit .692 on the weekend as Kentucky went 5-0 at the 2022 Hillenbrand Invitational. The Bremen, Indiana native had nine hits in 13 at bats with three multi-hit games, a four multi-RBI games, and a home run against Loyola-Marymount to tie the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Coffel went 3-for-4 with a run scored in UK’s upset win over No. 11 Arizona on its home field, while also stealing a career-high two bases in the game.

Kentucky competes this week beginning Thursday in the 2022 FAU Strikeout Cancer Classic hosted by Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. The Wildcats will play Jacksonville, FAU, Michigan State, Columbia and Long Island in the six-team event.

