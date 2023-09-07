UK releases men’s basketball schedule for 2023-24 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky has released its men’s basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The Wildcats will play an 18-game league schedule in their pursuit of a 50th SEC regular-season championship.

The full regular-season schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent/Event Location Nov. 6 New Mexico State Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Nov. 10 Texas A&M-Commerce Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Nov. 14 vs. Kansas United Center (Chicago) Nov. 17 Stonehill Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Nov. 20 Saint Joseph’s Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Nov. 24 Marshall Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Nov. 28 Miami Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Dec. 2 UNC-Wilmington Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Dec. 9 vs. Penn Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia) Dec. 16 vs. North Carolina State Farm Arena (Atlanta) Dec. 21 at Louisville KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, Ky.) Dec. 29 Illinois State Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Jan. 6 at Florida Exactech Arena (Gainesville, Fla.) Jan. 9 Missouri Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Jan. 13 at Texas A&M Reed Arena (College Station-Bryan, Texas) Jan. 17 Mississippi State Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Jan. 20 Georgia Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Jan. 23 at South Carolina Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.) Jan. 27 at Arkansas Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.) Jan. 31 Florida Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Feb. 3 Tennessee Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Feb. 6 at Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville, Tenn.) Feb. 10 Gonzaga Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Feb. 13 Ole Miss Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Feb. 17 at Auburn Auburn Arena (Auburn, Ala.) Feb. 21 at LSU Pete Maravich Center (Baton Rouge, La.) Feb. 24 Alabama Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Feb. 27 at Mississippi State Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Miss.) March 2 Arkansas Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) March 6 Vanderbilt Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) March 9 at Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tenn.)

If you’re interested in buying tickets, head here to sign up for the ticket lottery (men’s basketball season ticket lottery) and here for pricing information (ticket pricing).