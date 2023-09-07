UK releases men’s basketball schedule for 2023-24 season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky has released its men’s basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season.
The Wildcats will play an 18-game league schedule in their pursuit of a 50th SEC regular-season championship.
The full regular-season schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent/Event
|Location
|Nov. 6
|New Mexico State
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Nov. 10
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Nov. 14
|vs. Kansas
|United Center (Chicago)
|Nov. 17
|Stonehill
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Nov. 20
|Saint Joseph’s
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Nov. 24
|Marshall
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Nov. 28
|Miami
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Dec. 2
|UNC-Wilmington
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Dec. 9
|vs. Penn
|Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia)
|Dec. 16
|vs. North Carolina
|State Farm Arena (Atlanta)
|Dec. 21
|at Louisville
|KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, Ky.)
|Dec. 29
|Illinois State
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Jan. 6
|at Florida
|Exactech Arena (Gainesville, Fla.)
|Jan. 9
|Missouri
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Jan. 13
|at Texas A&M
|Reed Arena (College Station-Bryan, Texas)
|Jan. 17
|Mississippi State
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Jan. 20
|Georgia
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Jan. 23
|at South Carolina
|Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.)
|Jan. 27
|at Arkansas
|Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)
|Jan. 31
|Florida
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Feb. 3
|Tennessee
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Feb. 6
|at Vanderbilt
|Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville, Tenn.)
|Feb. 10
|Gonzaga
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Feb. 13
|Ole Miss
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Feb. 17
|at Auburn
|Auburn Arena (Auburn, Ala.)
|Feb. 21
|at LSU
|Pete Maravich Center (Baton Rouge, La.)
|Feb. 24
|Alabama
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Feb. 27
|at Mississippi State
|Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Miss.)
|March 2
|Arkansas
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|March 6
|Vanderbilt
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|March 9
|at Tennessee
|Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tenn.)
If you’re interested in buying tickets, head here to sign up for the ticket lottery (men’s basketball season ticket lottery) and here for pricing information (ticket pricing).