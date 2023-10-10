UK police investigating report of sexual assault of student by student

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky police are investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault of a student by another student that occurred over the weekend.

According to a Tuesday report from police, the incidents occurred on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8 at the suspect’s off-campus home and again at the victim’s home. Both the victim and suspect are UK students, and the suspect is known to the victim, police added.

Police say they’re investigating and the “appropriate campus units” are working with the people involved.

No other information was immediately available.

If you are a victim of sexual assault and would like help, you can call UK Police’s Special Victims Unit at 859-257-8573 to speak with an advocate.