UK police investigating report of sexual assault in residence hall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a residence hall on Sunday.

The assault happened around 1 a.m. A student said they were sexually abused by another student, according to UK police.

Police say the suspect is known to the victim and the “appropriate campus units are working with the individuals involved to provide resources and support.”

No other information was immediately available.