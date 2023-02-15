UK police investigating after shots fired around 1:30 a.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky police are investigating after reports of shots fired near campus around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to UK Alerts, campus police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of University and Cooper Drive near Parking Structure 1. Alerts were sent out and students were told to avoid the area.

Around 2:15 a.m., police said the situation was not an active shooting. No injuries were reported.

In its last update at 2:21 a.m., UK police canceled the alert and said staff and students may “resume your regularly scheduled activity.”