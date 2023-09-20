UK police begin extra patrols on and around campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky police have begun extra patrols on and around campus “for the foreseeable future.”

UK made the announcement yesterday that the new patrols begin today and run through Saturday every week.

A press release says the reason is to ensure the safety of the community as well as address issues related to off-campus parties and other events.

“The safety of the campus community is our first priority in everything we do,” UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said. “While we are enhancing measures already in place, it’s important for students to remember that safety is a shared responsibility.”

In addition to any citations or other actions police can take during these patrols, they’ll also report potential violations of the Code of Student Conduct to the dean of students.

UK wants to remind students of other safety reminders for all students, including those who live off campus: