UK now accepting football bowl ticket requests

Football season ticket holders and eligible K Fund donors can make requests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK Athletics is now accepting requests from football season ticket holders and eligible K Fund donors for potential bowl games.

Sports analysts with ESPN are predicting UK could face NC State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Florida at 11 a.m. Meanwhile, CBS Sports is predicting the Wildcats could go to the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Florida at 12 p.m.

All ticket requests must be completed online through My UK Account.

The priority request period begins today and ends on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. ET.

Tickets that are ordered during the priority request period will be allocated into the best seat locations and assigned by your K Fund priority ranking. It is important to request tickets by Dec. 2 in order to take advantage of your priority ranking, as ticket allotments have changed since 2019.

If tickets remain after the priority request period, public ticket sales will begin after the bowl announcement, and tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

While you may request tickets for any game that you would like to attend, orders will only be filled for the bowl game Kentucky is selected to play in.

Placing a request does not guarantee that you will receive tickets, as there is no guarantee that UK can fill all orders.

Visit UKathletics.com/bowl for more information on ticket availability, pricing, limits and mobile ticket delivery. You must enter a credit/debit card number to request your tickets; however, all payments will be deferred until seats are assigned.

Once Kentucky has officially accepted a bowl bid and the ticket allotment has been finalized, you will receive a confirmation email. Tickets will then be assigned based on the K Fund priority point system, and your card will automatically be charged. Please note, there are no cancellations or refunds once your request has been submitted.

