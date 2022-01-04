UK names new assistant athletics director to focus on student development and advancement

Amanda Brown will have a leadership role in the student-athlete experience division

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – LEXINGTON, Ky. – Amanda Brown, who has more than a decade of experience in and around college athletics building relationships with student-athletes and helping them maximize their potential on and off the field of play, has been hired as Assistant Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Development and Professional Advancement at the University of Kentucky.

Brown will take a leadership role in the UK Athletics Student-Athlete Experience division, which oversees the incomparable developmental experience provided for student-athletes during their time as Wildcats.

“This is an exciting time for the University of Kentucky, and I am thrilled to join the dynamic and talented team in the Student-Athlete Experience Division,” Brown said. “The Wildcat community is robust and supportive, and I am eager to elevate the opportunities and connections of our student-athletes. I am grateful to Mitch Barnhart , Marc Hill and Stephanie Simmons for providing me this incredible opportunity and look forward to returning home to the great state of Kentucky.”

Brown comes to Kentucky having spent the past five years at Northwestern University, as part of the David G. Kabiller NU for Life Program. Brown served as the Assistant Athletic Director for Career Enhancement and Employer Relations since May 2021, having been promoted from serving as Assistant Director for Career Enhancement and Employer Relations.

Brown served as Director of Volleyball Operations at South Carolina from 2013-2017, and spend time working in Lexington from 2008-2013 as Manager of Awards, Membership and Event Support for the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Brown boasts a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Marketing from Georgetown College and an MBA in Sports Management from Tiffin University, to go along with an Executive Education Certificate as part of the Wildcat Emerging Leaders Program in Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.