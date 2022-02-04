UK men’s soccer adds four, including Lexington player

The newest Wildcats include two transfers and two freshmen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The Kentucky men’s soccer team has welcomed four newcomers to the program this spring in Brennan Creek, Ryan Jack, Taco Nsimpasi and Isaac Walker, as announced Friday by head coach Johan Cedergren.

The latest additions feature two transfers — both from Western Michigan — and two freshmen. They also include two goalkeepers, one defender and one midfielder.

#19 Brennan Creek – Midfielder

Year: Junior

Hometown: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Former School: Western Michigan

Club Team: Kingdom SC

High School: Hackett Catholic Prep

Coach Cedergren on Creek: “Brennan joins UK after transferring from Western Michigan University having played in 45 games with 42 starts in the last three seasons. He is an energetic midfielder who can play both centrally and wide and has the ability to provide for our forwards as well as get on the scoresheet himself. We are excited to have him here at UK.”

#30 Ryan Jack – Goalkeeper

Year: Freshman

Hometown: South Riding, Virginia

Club Team: Virginia Development Academy

High School: Freedom High School

Coach Cedergren on Jack: “Ryan is a goalkeeper who we are excited to welcome to Lexington. Although Ryan is only a freshman, he is a strong technical goalkeeper who prides himself on keeping the ball out of the net and has the ability to progress into an excellent collegiate goalkeeper.”

#23 Taco Nsimpasi – Defender

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Club Team: FC Cincinnati Academy

High School: Lexington Christian Academy

Coach Cedergren on Nsimpasi: “Taco is an outside back who has the ability to both defend and attack. He takes pride in his individual defending while also possessing the ability to break forward into the attacking third to provide opportunities for our attacking players. Taco is no stranger to Lexington, and we are excited to have him on board.”

#24 Isaac Walker – Goalkeeper

Year: Senior

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Former School: Western Michigan

Club Team: ACYS

High School: Bishop Moore High School

Coach Cedergren on Walker: “Isaac is another transfer from Western Michigan University and yet another goalkeeper we are very excited about. He has started 34 games in the last three seasons, keeping 16 shutouts in that time. Isaac is a commanding goalkeeper and is someone who has the ability to make a match-winning save.”

The Wildcats are coming off a 2021 season in which they won their second Conference USA Tournament title in school history. Kentucky then went on to its fourth-ever and second-straight NCAA Championship Sweet 16 appearance.