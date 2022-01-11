UK linebacker DeAndre Square returning in 2022

Square is the third Kentucky linebacker to announce in the last two days he'll be back for a Super Senior season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One of the heroes Kentucky’s 20-17 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, linebacker DeAndre Square, announced Monday night he’s returning for his Super Senior season in 2022.

He’s the third senior UK linebacker in the last two days to announce he’s coming back, joining Jacquez Jones and Jordan Wright who announced on Sunday they would be back for another season with the Wildcats.

Square has had at least 60 tackles in each of the last three seasons. This past season, he had career highs for tackles for loss (9.5) and sacks (3).

In the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa on New Year’s Day in Orlando, he suffered a lower leg injury while playing special teams and was ruled out of the game, only to re-enter in the fourth quarter and make a game saving interception with 48-seconds left as Iowa was driving for a potentially game tying or game winning score. Following Square’s interception, the Wildcats were able to run out the clock and secure a 20-17 victory, the program’s fourth bowl win in a row.