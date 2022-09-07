UK hosts blood drive amid National Blood Donation Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As National Blood Donation Week continues, the University of Kentucky is holding back-to-school drives all week in partnership with the Kentucky Blood Center.

Donors rolled up their sleeves Wednesday at the Gatton Student Center.

In addition to helping save lives, donors will also receive a “halftime & horses & hoops & heroes” T-shirt and a $5 Starbucks gift card.

Donors will also be entered to win a $250 visa gift card and a 2022 Toyota Rav-4.

“We just need donors every day, because every day someone in the state of Kentucky needs blood and that’s what we are here to do is make sure that need is met,” said Amy Levan with donor recruitment.

The Kentucky Blood Center says its reached critical levels for many blood types.

If you’d like to help, you’re encouraged to donate at one of the eight Kentucky Blood Center locations or any mobile blood drive like the ones happening all week at UK.

The Kentucky Blood Center serves more than 90 counties across the state.