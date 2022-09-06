Kentucky Blood Center asks for donations amid ‘critical’ supply levels

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s National Blood Donation Week, and amid an ongoing blood shortage, the Kentucky Blood Center is asking anyone who can to help.

According to center, the blood supply always suffers during the summer months, but it has reached critical levels.

The center says it’s in critical need of all blood types. There’s also a little incentive to help you donate.

The center is once again giving away a Toyota SUV, but the time is ticking.

You have until Saturday to register to win the 2022 Toyota RAV-4.

If you’d like to help, you’re encouraged to donate at one of the eight Kentucky Blood Center locations or any mobile blood drive.

The Kentucky Blood Center serves more than 90 counties across the state.