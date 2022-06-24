UK HealthCare to administer COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 and under starting Monday

COVID-19 vaccines will start to be given out Monday to kids 5 and under at UK HealthCare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Starting on Monday, June 27, UK HealthCare will administer COVID-19 vaccine shots to kids ages five and younger following the emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and the recommendation from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

UK Pharmacy Services is beginning the vaccinations as soon as shipments arrive at the vaccine clinic and parents will be offered the choice of either Moderna or Pfizer for their child.

To get your child vaccinated you can go to the UK Pharmacist Care Clinic, at 245 Fountain Court, Room 220.

The clinic has been specially designed by Kentucky Children’s Hospital pediatricians and Child Life specialists to be low-stress for children.

Appointments for children ages 17 and under are available on weekdays from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. A parent or legal guardian must accompany all children to the vaccination clinic.

If you want your child vaccinated, UK HealthCare strongly recommends making an appointment which you can do online, HERE.