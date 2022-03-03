UK gets six shutout innings from its bullpen to secure 5-4 win over Evansville

The Wildcats off to 8-1 start, host No. 8 TCU this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – Kentucky prepped for an early test by getting six shutout innings from its bullpen in a 5-4 win over Evansville that moved the Wildcats to 8-1 on the season.

Senior Darren Williams earned his first save in blue and freshman right-hander Mason Moore settled the game down to get his first collegiate win for the Cats.

Senior lefty Mason Hazelwood also faced two batters in his return from a torn ulterior cruciate ligament in his elbow less than a calendar year ago, a positive development for the Cats.

After Evansville scored four early runs the Cats battle back and took the lead in the fourth before Hazelwood, Moore, Jackson Nove , Tyler Guilfoil and Williams shut the Aces’ bats down.

NOTES

Kentucky now is 87-12 vs. non-conference non- Power Five opponents during coach Nick Mingione ‘s tenure.

Jacob Plastiak has a hit in every game this season.

Freshman RHP Mason Moore allowed just one hit and struck out two in 2.1 innings.

Senior RHP Darren Williams earned his first save in blue. He struck out four in 2.0 innings.

Senior IF Jacob Plastiak went1-for-4 with a RBI. He is currently riding a career-long nine-game hit and 12-game reached safely streak.

Senior C Alonzo Rubalcaba went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run. He has homered in consecutive games.

ON DECK

Kentucky hosts No. 8 TCU this weekend. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network (98.5 FM).