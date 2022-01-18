UK-Georgia gymnastics meet reset for Feb. 4, now a tri-meet

Georgia joins Central Michigan on the mat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that Kentucky Gymnastics’ meet with Georgia has been rescheduled for Feb. 4, as Georgia will join Central Michigan for a tri-meet with the Wildcats inside Memorial Coliseum.

The meet will begin at 7 p.m. ET, its originally scheduled time.

Georgia and Kentucky were scheduled to compete Friday at Excite Night, but SEC health and safety protocols prevented UGA from making the trip to Lexington.

All tickets will still be valid that have been sold for the meet on Feb. 4.