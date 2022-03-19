UK fans invited to watch the Women’s Basketball team dance in Bloomington

Cats head to first game in NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – University of Kentucky fans are invited to watch the Cats dance in Bloomington on Saturday, as the UK Women’s Basketball team heads to their first game in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

According to the UK Alumni Association, fans are invited to the Graduate Hotel located at 201 E. Kirkwood Avenue in Bloomington, Indiana on Saturday, March 19th at 1:45 p.m. to send off the Cats.

Organizers say the event is free and the UK band and cheerleaders will be there to cheer on the Wildcats. UK swag will be available while supplies last.

The Cats play the Princeton Tigers at 4 p.m. EDT. Tournament games will take place at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, located at 1001 E. 17th Street, Bloomington. Clear bags or a small clutch are permitted. Mask wearing is optional. See more on what to know before you go here.

For NCAA Tournament information, click HERE.