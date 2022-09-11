UK fans flip cars, start fires amidst celebration of win against Florida
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK fans flocked to State Street Saturday night after the University of Kentucky football team snagged the win over Florida, 26016.
According to the Kentucky Kernel on social media, many UK fans participated in extreme celebrations including setting fire to furniture.
And flipping a car.
According to the Lexington Herald Leader, Lexington Police reported there were no arrests and no injuries on State Street. Police said officers responded to several shooting incidents throughout the night, police were tied up in their response, according to the Herald Leader.