UK doctor claims he was discriminated against for autism diagnosis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A University of Kentucky doctor says he was discriminated against and was working in a hostile environment due to his autism disorder, a lawsuit revealed Monday.

Dr. Kenneth Ain filed the suit against the University of Kentucky and four other UK doctors in late September.

Court documents signed by Judge Julie Muth Goodman on Monday say among the three witnesses placed on the stand to testify on Dr. Ain’s behavior, none “were able to explain to the Court any action taken by [Dr. Ain] that would endanger the welfare of his extremely ill patients who have come to him as a leading expert in the field of aggressive thyroid cancer.”

Due to this, the judge ruled Dr. Ain be allowed to resume treating his patients at the thyroid cancer clinic at UK.

ABC 36 has reached out to UK spokesperson Jay Blanton for comment. He gave us the following statement:

“We are aware of the litigation and will, as always, comply with any decisions of the court. The peer review process — where physicians evaluate the work of their fellow doctors — is an important and longstanding practice that is only initiated after careful and considerable thought. The commitment of UK HealthCare, in everything that we do, is to provide the best advanced care in the state to our patients.”

To read the full Temporary Restraining Order:

Kenneth B. Ain v. University of Kentucky