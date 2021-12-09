UK Circus Club has eye on the ‘big top’

Circus Club, the first organization of its kind at UK, offers students opportunities to learn about circus arts through firsthand experience of circus skills, including juggling, acro-balancing and aerial arts.

Jess Farace, founder and president of UK Circus Club, was inspired to start the organization after taking a course with Meg Wallace, associate professor of philosophy in the UK College of Arts and Sciences. The class merged circus arts with philosophical studies. Farace loved the class so much, she wanted to offer all students a chance to experience circus.

“It’s my hope that anyone involved in the club will not only have the opportunity to acquire some fun new skills, but also will find a group of people genuinely excited and interested in bringing the circus to UK,” Farace said.

UK Circus Club’s first meeting will take place 3-5 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 10, in the “Circus Lab” in Barker Hall Room 104.

No prior knowledge or experience is required to attend. At the beginning of the meeting, signed waivers will be required for anyone participating in circus activities. Students should dress in comfortable clothing that they can move around in.

To see the types of activities taking place at Circus Club, watch the video above.

More information about Circus Club is available at https://uky.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/circusclub. You can also follow them on Instagram: @ukycircusclub.