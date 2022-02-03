UK cancels in-person classes Thursday, Feb. 3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 due to inclement weather. In-person classes will not take place on campus. If students have questions about their class status, they should contact their instructor.

According to UK, on-campus employees except Plan B (designated) employees should not report to work. If employees have questions about procedures for their work, they should contact their manager.

UK is taking this step after reviewing weather forecasts, which predict ice and low temperatures that will impact traffic conditions.

UK HealthCare facilities remain open and are operating on regular schedule.

Other important details:

