UK booth to highlight tornado resilience at National Farm Machinery Show

Attendees will get a retrospective from Dec. 10 until now

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) – As the agriculture world’s eyes turn to Louisville in the coming weeks, the University of Kentucky Department of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering is using the opportunity to highlight the resiliency of Western Kentuckians who are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornados that ravaged much of the area.

Attendees of the National Farm Machinery Show Feb. 16-19 in Louisville will see a retrospective display of the tornado outbreak in the department’s booth. Located in the Kentucky Exposition Center’s West Wing, the booth will include information on the track of the tornadoes, debris, educational displays about generators, temporary fencing and tornado shelters. It will also feature information about ongoing needs for the area and ways people can donate.

Matt Dixon, UK agricultural meteorologist, and Karin Pekarchik, UK senior extension associate, are spearheading the booth’s development.

“I wanted to give attendees of the National Farm Machinery Show the opportunity to learn about the long-track tornadic system and how Western Kentuckians are successfully overcoming adversity from this devastating event,” said Dixon, a meteorologist in the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. “I also want people to learn about the needs that still exist and ways they can continue to help Kentucky’s tornado victims recover. This is not a quick turnaround for those involved, and in many cases, it will take years to recover.”

The department is working with the UK Louie B. Nunn Center for Oral History to record and archive an oral history of the tornadic event. During the National Farm Machinery Show, department faculty and staff will record the professional stories of area emergency management personnel and first responders who were on the front lines during and after the tornado. First responders and emergency management personnel interested in providing an account of their professional challenges and duties during the National Farm Machinery Show may contact Dixon at matt.dixon@uky.edu or Pekarchik at karin.pekarchik@uky.edu to schedule a time to share their story. In addition, interested individuals may share their tornado-related stories at their convenience by contacting the Nunn Center’s Telestory Archive Hotline at 833-859-7272.

“As a meteorologist, this is one of those events you never want to see,” Dixon said. “Unfortunately, it happened, and we hope this retrospective display will give people a greater understanding of the dangers of a tornado and how we can prepare for future severe weather events, but at the same time, be a communicative hub to help those in need.”