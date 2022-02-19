UK Baseball wins season opener at Jacksonville State

Daniel Harris IV scored the game-winning run for Kentucky

JACKSONVILLE, AL (UK Athletics) – Daniel Harris IV drew two hit by pitch and scored the game-winning run in his Kentucky debut as the Wildcats won a wild 10-8 season opener at Jacksonville State on Friday afternoon at Jim Case Stadium.

Harris, who transferred from Eastern Kentucky for his final season, went 1-for-3 with two runs and a two-run single as the Cats (1-0) erased two deficits. Harris started the winning ninth-inning rally with a two-strike pitch off his leg, moved to second on fellow transfer John Thrasher’s walk and scored on Ryan Ritter’s two-out game-winning single into left field.

Senior Sean Harney earned the win on the mound in relief, striking out four of the final seven batters. He ended a scoring threat in the seventh and got the final six outs in order on a cold, dreary day.

Senior Oraj Anu and junior Chase Estep each homered for Kentucky.

NOTES

UK is 4-2 in season openers under head coach Nick Mingione.

Kentucky now is 80-11 vs. non-conference Power Five opponents during Mingione’s tenure.

The UK pitchers struck out 16 batters in the game.

Five players made their Kentucky debut: RHP Tyler Guilfoil, OF Adam Fogel, IF Daniel Harris IV, OF Hunter Jump and OF John Thrasher.

Senior RHP Sean Harney earned the win by retiring the final seven hitters in order.

Senior OF Oraj Anu went 3-for-5 with a run, three RBI and a home run. It was Anu’s 12 th home run as a Wildcat. Anu has 11 multi-RBI and 19 multi-hit games in his career.

went 3-for-5 with a run, three RBI and a home run.

Junior IF Chase Estep went 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and a home run. He has two home runs in his career. He has 12 multi-hit career games. He has five multi-RBI games in his career.

went 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and a home run. Senior IF Daniel Harris IV went 1-for-3 with two runs, two RBI and two HBP. Harris had his first multi-RBI game in a UK uniform. He was hit by two pitches and scored the game-winning run.

IV went 1-for-3 with two runs, two RBI and two HBP.

Senior OF Hunter Jump went 2-for-6 with one run and one RBI. Jump had his first multi-hit game for UK.

went 2-for-6 with one run and one RBI.

ON DECK

Kentucky continues its season-opening series at Jacksonville State on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on ESPNN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.