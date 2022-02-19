UK Baseball wins season opener at Jacksonville State
Daniel Harris IV scored the game-winning run for Kentucky
JACKSONVILLE, AL (UK Athletics) – Daniel Harris IV drew two hit by pitch and scored the game-winning run in his Kentucky debut as the Wildcats won a wild 10-8 season opener at Jacksonville State on Friday afternoon at Jim Case Stadium.
Harris, who transferred from Eastern Kentucky for his final season, went 1-for-3 with two runs and a two-run single as the Cats (1-0) erased two deficits. Harris started the winning ninth-inning rally with a two-strike pitch off his leg, moved to second on fellow transfer John Thrasher’s walk and scored on Ryan Ritter’s two-out game-winning single into left field.
Senior Sean Harney earned the win on the mound in relief, striking out four of the final seven batters. He ended a scoring threat in the seventh and got the final six outs in order on a cold, dreary day.
Senior Oraj Anu and junior Chase Estep each homered for Kentucky.
NOTES
- UK is 4-2 in season openers under head coach Nick Mingione.
- Kentucky now is 80-11 vs. non-conference Power Five opponents during Mingione’s tenure.
- The UK pitchers struck out 16 batters in the game.
- Five players made their Kentucky debut: RHP Tyler Guilfoil, OF Adam Fogel, IF Daniel Harris IV, OF Hunter Jump and OF John Thrasher.
- Senior RHP Sean Harney earned the win by retiring the final seven hitters in order.
- Senior OF Oraj Anu went 3-for-5 with a run, three RBI and a home run.
- It was Anu’s 12th home run as a Wildcat.
- Anu has 11 multi-RBI and 19 multi-hit games in his career.
- Junior IF Chase Estep went 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and a home run.
- He has two home runs in his career.
- He has 12 multi-hit career games.
- He has five multi-RBI games in his career.
- Senior IF Daniel Harris IV went 1-for-3 with two runs, two RBI and two HBP.
- Harris had his first multi-RBI game in a UK uniform.
- He was hit by two pitches and scored the game-winning run.
- Senior OF Hunter Jump went 2-for-6 with one run and one RBI.
- Jump had his first multi-hit game for UK.
ON DECK
Kentucky continues its season-opening series at Jacksonville State on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on ESPNN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.