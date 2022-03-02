UK baseball suffers first loss of the season 7-5 to WKU

Kentucky's Chase Estep hit his second home run in as many games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – For a night, Kentucky couldn’t find its magic.

Western Kentucky scored a pair of runs in the ninth inning on a flare to left field and gave UK its first loss of the season, 7-5, on Tuesday. The Wildcats now are 7-1 with Evansville coming to Kentucky Proud Park on Wednesday.

UK was just 1-of-14 with runners in scoring position – WKU was 5 of 10 – and left 13 runners on base, leaving a multitude of opportunities on the bases it could not overcome. A last-gasp comeback effort in the ninth crumbled when Kirk Liebert’s line drive found glove.

Both teams took advantage of the warm and windy conditions early, as the Hilltoppers hit a pair of home runs and UK’s Chase Estep hit his second blast in as many games. Things settled down after that but a walk, a single and a wild pitch put two on for Ty Batusich’s game-winning hit.

NOTES

Kentucky now is 86-12 vs. non-conference non- Power Five opponents during coach Nick Mingione ‘s tenure.

Jacob Plastiak has a hit in every game this season.

Senior RHP Daniel Harper made is 78 th career appearance, moving into eight place alone on the UK career list.

made is 78 career appearance, moving into eight place alone on the UK career list. Sophomore RHP Seth Logue pitched six innings, striking out nine. He set new career highs in both categories. He turned in the first start of six innings by a UK pitcher this season.

pitched six innings, striking out nine. Senior IF Jacob Plastiak went 2-for-5 with a run. He is currently riding a career-long eight-game hit and 11-game reached safely streak. He has five multi-hit games this season.

Junior IF Chase Estep went 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk. He has homered in consecutive games.

ON DECK

Kentucky hosts Evansville on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network (98.5 FM).