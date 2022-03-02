UK baseball suffers first loss of the season 7-5 to WKU

Kentucky's Chase Estep hit his second home run in as many games
Tom Kenny,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – For a night, Kentucky couldn’t find its magic.

Western Kentucky scored a pair of runs in the ninth inning on a flare to left field and gave UK its first loss of the season, 7-5, on Tuesday. The Wildcats now are 7-1 with Evansville coming to Kentucky Proud Park on Wednesday.

UK was just 1-of-14 with runners in scoring position – WKU was 5 of 10 – and left 13 runners on base, leaving a multitude of opportunities on the bases it could not overcome. A last-gasp comeback effort in the ninth crumbled when Kirk Liebert’s line drive found glove.

Both teams took advantage of the warm and windy conditions early, as the Hilltoppers hit a pair of home runs and UK’s Chase Estep hit his second blast in as many games. Things settled down after that but a walk, a single and a wild pitch put two on for Ty Batusich’s game-winning hit.

To view the box score, click here.

NOTES

  • Kentucky now is 86-12 vs. non-conference non- Power Five opponents during coach Nick Mingione‘s tenure.
  • The UK pitchers have struck out 100 in eight games.
  • Jacob Plastiak has a hit in every game this season.
  • Senior RHP Daniel Harper made is 78th career appearance, moving into eight place alone on the UK career list.
  • Sophomore RHP Seth Logue pitched six innings, striking out nine.
    • He set new career highs in both categories.
    • He turned in the first start of six innings by a UK pitcher this season.
  • Senior IF Jacob Plastiak went 2-for-5 with a run.
    • He is currently riding a career-long eight-game hit and 11-game reached safely streak.
    • He has five multi-hit games this season.
  • Junior IF Chase Estep went 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk.
    • He has homered in consecutive games.

ON DECK
Kentucky hosts Evansville on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network (98.5 FM).

