UK Baseball and Softball Media Day 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The UK football and basketball teams aren’t the only teams on campus taking full advantage of the transfer portal. The Kentucky baseball team is as well. This off season they brought in 8 guys from the portal.

4 are pitchers and 4 are positional players. head Coach Nick Mingione says this is one of the most experienced teams hes had in a while. He has nine seniors on the team and returns every single SEC win on the mound. He says the transfer portal which he refers to as the “portal power” has made a big difference at the talent they have on their roster.

“When i think about our team i think about that makeup is going to be made up of eight guys from the transfer portal and our athletic trainer told me the other day he said coach Nick I think we hit a grand slam in the portal so those guys will play significant roles.”

Meanwhile the Kentucky softball team enters the season ranked

20th in the D1 softball rankings and expectations for this team are extremely high. They also come into this season with a lot of experience and after falling to Alabama in the NCAA Super Regional this team is more motivated than ever to make a post season run.

“You know you are never satisfied when you stop. You know you get to supers you wanna go to Oklahoma City that’s the goal that’s why you come to Kentucky an you know our off season people didn’t miss a beat. You know they worked hard through the summer and the cages there is always someone there. I know that they are hungry I know that they want to go far I know our offense is very good and they want to continue to keep that going and they’ve worked really hard at it.”