UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS) — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s staff has been charged with DUI.

Lexington police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear.

Police said Woolard was covered in vomit and they could smell alcohol on him.

After a sobriety test Woolard was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Woolard is in his 12th season as UK’s associate athletics director for basketball operations.

He also serves as the executive director for the Calipari Foundation.

WHAS11 contacted UK for a response to the arrest.