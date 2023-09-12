UK assistant football coach released from hospital after brief stay for ‘medical episode’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky assistant football coach Liam Coen was released from the hospital Tuesday after a brief stay for a “medical episode.”

“My family and I thank you for all the support and prayers these past couple of days. The #BBN community is truly amazing. I’m doing much better, thankful for the care I received at UK Chandler Hospital, and can’t wait to see you Saturday at Kroger Field — Go Cats!” Coen wrote on X.

He added he’ll be back on Kroger Field on Saturday.

Coen was hospitalized after the “medical episode” on Sunday while he was working in the team’s football offices.

A press release from the university after he was hospitalized said that “[Coen] is currently in good condition at UK Chandler Hospital while doctors and medical personnel continue to monitor him and he is expected to be released Monday. Out of respect for his privacy and that of his family, we will have no additional comment at this time.”